Zack: Welcome to the hottest week of summer, so far

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The forecast for the coming week shows plenty of heat making this likely the hottest week of summer, so far that is.

Highs today will soar into the upper 90s with most locations topping out between 96-98. This heat combined with the humidity creates a dangerous recipe for feels like readings. At times this afternoon it will be feeling more like 105-110. Due to this danger, there is a Heat Advisory in effect.

Rain chances aren’t zero though so if you are lucky enough to get a cooler downpour, be happy. The coverage of any storms today will be in the spotty 20-30% range.

Slowly our rain coverage does trend upwards for the middle of the week allowing our temperatures to take a step back. It’s not much of a step back though as we will still see highs well into the 90s. The extra rain and clouds will help with the heat during the peak heating hours of the afternoon.

A look ahead to next weekend brings increasing heat levels again as the ridge of high pressure builds across the area.

