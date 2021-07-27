9-year-old boy in critical condition after Kenner accident, officials say

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition as the result of an automobile accident that occurred this morning on Airline Highway, police say.

The boy and a driver were injured after their car was involved in a collision with an 18-wheeler around 10:45 a.m.

The boy and the driver were taken to the hospital and the extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

