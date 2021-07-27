BBB Accredited Business
Archie, Eli, and Peyton Manning break down Arch’s talents on and off the field

By Garland Gillen
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s quite obvious watching Arch Manning even a little bit that his accuracy and arm power is top-notch. But unlike his uncles Eli and Peyton, Arch also possesses speed on the run like his grandfather, Archie.

“He throws it well. He is able to run around. I guess Peyton and I got my mom’s speed, or skips a generation, I don’t know what happened there. He does run better than Peyton and I for sure. It’s fun to watch him in games bust out a run and make some plays. Just proud of him how he’s handled everything. A lot has been thrown on his shoulders. He’s kept a level head. Gone about his business, and stayed pretty humble through it all,” said Eli Manning.

“I came to a game two years ago. Because I didn’t come last year for COVID. My dad was sitting in the same spot in the bleachers that he sat in back in 1992, or watching Eli play in 1998. So that’s cool for him. To watch his grandchildren play,” said Peyton Manning.

The recruitment of Arch heated up this summer, but Archie will have no say in his final landing spot in 2023. He’s content on watching his grandson from the stands.

“I’m in the back seat, not involved. I shouldn’t be involved. I’m proud of Arch, he’s a really sweet kid. He’s a hard worker. He’s got a good attitude. We’re proud of him. I’m proud of Cooper and Ellen on how they handled the recruiting thing. His early success as a freshman,” said Archie Manning.

Manning took his final college visit of the summer on Monday, checking out Cooper, Eli, and Archie’s Alma mater, Ole Miss.

The Newman junior quarterback also visited Clemson, Texas, LSU, Georgia, and Alabama in June.

Manning is a captain on the Newman football team.
Archie, Eli, and Peyton break down what makes Arch Manning so special
