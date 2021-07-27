BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Chad Johnson, who hasn’t been an NFL wide receiver since 2012, wants to play for the Saints

The 43-year-old former NFL wide receiver said that he can provide depth at the position in the wake of the Michael Thomas injury.
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson looks towards his bench in the second quarter of an...
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad Johnson looks towards his bench in the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2007, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/David Kohl)(David Kohl | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to miss up to six weeks after being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list today, but one former league stand out took to social media to say he’s ready for a comeback at a low price.

Chad Johnson, 43, hasn’t participated in organized football since 2017 and last wore an NFL uniform in 2012. However, he says he’s in shape and can help fill the hole left by Thomas at the receiver position.

“Saints, hear me out, even years removed I’m still in better shape than 90 percent of these earthlings and can play until my guy Mike Thomas comes back,” Johnson said on Twitter. “Don’t need money/contract just a company car and a place to stay.”

Thomas is sidelined for recovery from ankle surgery and is expected for a Week 7 return after being placed on the PUP list. The Saints have most recently hired veteran wide receiver Chris Hogan.

Johnson began his career with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2001 and the last time he surpassed 1,000 yards receiving was in 2009. In 2011, Johnson totaled 276 yards receiving with the New England Patriots.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP...
NOLA implements indoor mask advisory amid surge in COVID cases
Victim shoots back
Victim shoots back as thief takes off with her car
Pregnant woman brutally murdered in Gentilly Woods, court documents detail
Orleans coroner identifies pregnant woman slain in Gentilly Woods
A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
CDC monitors more than 200 people for potential exposure to monkeypox

Latest News

Demario Davis joined the Saints in 2018.
Ranking the Saints: #4 Demario Davis
Marshon Lattimore is in his fifth year with the Saints.
Ranking the Saints: #5 Marshon Lattimore
Artist renderings show what the new Caesars Superdome will look like.
It’s official! Saints, Caesars Entertainment announce 20 year deal for stadium naming rights
Chris Hogan won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots.
Saints working out pro football/lacrosse player to possibly fill-in for Thomas