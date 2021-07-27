BBB Accredited Business
LSU’s No. 18 Damone Clark lands on Butkus Award watch list

Damone Clark of the LSU Tigers during the second half of a game against the Auburn Tigers at...
Damone Clark of the LSU Tigers during the second half of a game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on October 31, 2020 in Auburn, Alabama. (Gus Stark | Gus Stark)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s No. 18 and one of the leaders for new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones defense, linebacker Damone Clark has been named to the 2021 Butkus Award watch list.

The Butkus Award is given annually to the country’s best linebacker in college football. In 2018, Devin White become the first Tiger in school history to bring home the hardware. White went on to be the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and most recently won Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Clark played in all 10 games for the Tigers last season and finished with a career high 63 total tackles, 28 solo, four tackles-for-loss, and a sack. During the Tigers 2019 National Championship season, Clark racked up 50 total tackles, 17 solo, four tackles-for-loss, and 3.5 sacks.

