Man stabbed to death on Canal Street, NOPD says

By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A man was stabbed the death early Tuesday morning on Canal Street, New Orleans Police say.

It happened at the intersection of Canal and Carondelet just before 1:30 a.m.

Officers arrived on scene and learned that the victim – an adult male - and the perpetrator – an unknown black male – were involved in a physical altercation.

The victim sustained multiple stab wounds and the suspect fled. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No additional details are currently available.

