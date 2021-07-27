BBB Accredited Business
MISSING: Bossier City woman left home July 24; vehicle later found at gas station

Amanda Snellgrove, 42, of Bossier City, La., was reported missing Sunday, July 25, 2021.(BCPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is currently searching for a 42-year-old woman who was reported missing by her family on July 25.

Police say Amanda Snellgrove, 42, of Bossier City, is 4′ 11″ tall and weighs about 120 lbs. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Snellgrove reportedly left her house on July 24. She was later spotted that same day in Mira, south of Ida. Her car was then found at an Exxon gas station in the 6900 block of Mira Myrtis Road. She was reportedly seen getting into a gray Chevy pickup, which left the gas station and headed towards Highway 71.

Police say Snellgrove has ties to the Texarkana area.

Family members say they’re concerned for her wellbeing and that she has a medical condition that requires her to take medication.

Anyone with information on Snellgrove’s whereabouts is asked to call BCPD at 318-741-8652.

