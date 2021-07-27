Ranking the Saints: #1 Alvin Kamara

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have reached the top spot on our ranking the saints countdown. No. 1 in 2021, goes to No. 41.

Alvin Kamara is back for his fifth season with the club. His fourth season was his best as a pro.

He had a career-high 932 rushing yards with 16 touchdowns. Kamara also racked up a career-high 83 receptions with five touchdowns through the air.

His smooth running style and natural pass-catching ability has been the perfect fit for Sean Payton’s offense.

In 2021, his dynamic skillset should help the winner of the starting quarterback job.

The sky is limit for how good he can be. Could a 1,000/1,000 season be on the horizon? With Kamara anything is possible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.