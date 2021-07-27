Ranking the Saints: #2 Ryan Ramczyk

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We are down to the top two on our ranking the Saints countdown.

Our No. 2 player is the No. 1 highest paid right tackle in the NFL. If you ask around, most agree that Ryan Ramczyk is worth every penny of his new-five year contract.

Ramczyk has been a rock on the right side of the offensive line. He gives elite production in both the run and pass game, and has been incredibly durable. He’s only missed one game during his four-year career.

Now that he’s making nearly $20 million a season, Ramczyk knows his play must stay at the elite level.

In 2021, he’ll be blocking for a new starting quarterback. So his consistency may be needed now more than ever.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.