Ranking the Saints: #3 Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas racked a 149 receptions in 2019.
Michael Thomas racked a 149 receptions in 2019.
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Injuries took it’s toll on Michael Thomas in 2020. Still he’s one of the best young wide receivers in the game today.

That’s why he comes in at No. 3 on our ranking the saints countdown.

Thomas only played in seven games last season, but was able to still catch 40 passes.

When healthy, Thomas was almost impossible to guard in 2019. He set an NFL record with 149 receptions in a single season.

Of course, in that season.. Drew Brees was his quarterback for most of the year.

This year he will have either Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill.

Which means the chemistry he built with Brees over the last five seasons, he’ll have to build again with either Winston or Hill.

That chemistry will take longer to mold after it was revealed Thomas will miss training camp, and could possibly miss half the season with a nagging ankle injury.

