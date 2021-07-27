Ranking the Saints: #3 Michael Thomas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Injuries took it’s toll on Michael Thomas in 2020. Still he’s one of the best young wide receivers in the game today.

That’s why he comes in at No. 3 on our ranking the saints countdown.

Thomas only played in seven games last season, but was able to still catch 40 passes.

When healthy, Thomas was almost impossible to guard in 2019. He set an NFL record with 149 receptions in a single season.

Of course, in that season.. Drew Brees was his quarterback for most of the year.

This year he will have either Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill.

Which means the chemistry he built with Brees over the last five seasons, he’ll have to build again with either Winston or Hill.

That chemistry will take longer to mold after it was revealed Thomas will miss training camp, and could possibly miss half the season with a nagging ankle injury.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.