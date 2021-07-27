BBB Accredited Business
Ranking the Saints: #4 Demario Davis

Demario Davis joined the Saints in 2018.
By Sean Fazende
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Since the moment he arrived in 2018, linebacker Demario Davis has fit right into the Saints locker room.

He’s also become one of the best linebackers in the game. He comes in at No. 4 on our ranking the Saints countdown.

Whether playing Mike or Will linebacker, Davis always matches intelligence, energy, and instincts on the field.

He’s led the team in tackles every year he’s been in New Orleans. Last year, he had 119 tackles with four sacks.

Davis has become not just a leader on defense, but on the entire team.

Heading into 2021, the Saints will need more of the same from Davis. especially as they figure who will start alongside of him.

If history is any indication, Davis will rise to the challenge.

