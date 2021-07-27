BBB Accredited Business
Shelby: Another scorcher on tap

Rain Chances
By Shelby Latino
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:03 AM CDT
Hot, sunny conditions are expected again today. The heat index could reach 105-110 degrees at times, so be sure to take heat precautions. There is only a small chance for a stray storm.

Deeper moisture moves in for the middle of the week. That will likely mean hot and sunny conditions through midday until afternoon clouds and storms to break the heat.

Hot, high pressure returns for the end of the week and the weekend. Expect above normal temperatures and below normal rain chances returning.

