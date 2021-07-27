Shelby: Another scorcher on tap

Hot, sunny conditions are expected again today. The heat index could reach 105-110 degrees at times, so be sure to take heat precautions. There is only a small chance for a stray storm.

Deeper moisture moves in for the middle of the week. That will likely mean hot and sunny conditions through midday until afternoon clouds and storms to break the heat.

Hot, high pressure returns for the end of the week and the weekend. Expect above normal temperatures and below normal rain chances returning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.