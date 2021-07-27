Stingley Jr. and Ricks named to Thorpe Award watch list

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s pair of All-American cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. and Elias Ricks have recently been named to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list. The Thorpe Award is given annually to the nation’s top defensive back.

Last week, the pair of shutdown corners were named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list, which is given to the nation’s top defensive player. Stingley Jr. and Ricks were named to the Preseason All-SEC team, Stingley was named to the first team and Ricks was named to the second team.

A product of the Dunham School, Stingley started all 15 games as a true freshman for LSU during their 2019 National Championship title run. He earned consensus All-America honors that year and in 2020 he earned first-team All-America recognition from the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA).

Stingley is looking to become just the second Tiger to be named a three-time first-team All-American in school history. If he accomplishes this feat, he would join former Tiger Tommy Casanova. Casanova is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and earned first-team All-America honors as a defensive back from 1969-71.

During his freshman season, Stingley was voted as the SEC Newcomer of the Year in 2019 after leading the league in interceptions with six, including two in the SEC Championships Game win over Georgia.

In two years with the Tigers, Stingley has recorded 65 tackles, six interceptions and 26 pass breakups. He’s also recovered two fumbles and forced another.

A native of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Ricks had an impressive rookie campaign with LSU, he led the Tigers and ranked second in the SEC in interceptions with four. He also returned two for touchdowns.

Ricks earned Freshman All-America honors and was named third-team All-America by the Associated Press. He was also named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

