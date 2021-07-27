TODAY: Jefferson Parish to address rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations

GRETNA (WVUE) -Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng will be joined by other parish and hospital leaders on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. for a press conference to provide an update on Jefferson Parish’s response to COVID-19.

There have been 916 new cases and 1 death reported in Jefferson Parish since Friday, July 23 (positivity rate of 15.35%).

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Louisiana, and following the designation of Louisiana by the White House as a “state of concern,” Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health issued updated guidance recommending that all people, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, wear masks indoors when at least six feet of distancing is not physically possible during the fourth surge of COVID-19.

There are more than 1,200 COVID hospitalizations statewide with approximately 113 patients on ventilators.

