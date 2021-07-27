Univ. of Holy Cross requiring vaccines for students and employees
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The University of Holy Cross is requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students, faculty, and staff amid the fourth surge of cases nationwide.
“A fully-vaccinated UHC campus community enables the best opportunity for a healthy return to high-quality face-to-face teaching and learning,” school leaders said in a message from the president on Tues., July 27.
All members of the UHC Community (Students, Staff, and Faculty) who enter campus buildings for any reason are required to be vaccinated as a condition of having access to any UHC building (residential and non-residential).
Proof of vaccination will be required by August 13, 2021. People who have received their first dose will be marked “partially compliant” until proof of the second dose is provided.
Students, faculty, and staff may request an exemption from the vaccination requirement for reasons consistent with Louisiana state laws, officials say.
On the same day, Louisiana reported the second-highest daily COVID case count since the pandemic began. LDH reported 6,797 new cases of COVID, 90% of which were unvaccinated people. Just las week, the state reported the third-highest total. The highest case count was in January.
One of New Orleans’ major health care providers, Louisiana’s Children Medical Center, or LCMC, paused non-urgent procedures that require overnight stays.
The CAO of LCMC tweeted Tuesday that hospital capacity is “absolutely being threatened.”
“We will not have the staff at this rate,” Ayame Dinkler says. “We need help and leadership at all levels right now.”
