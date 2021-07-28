BBB Accredited Business
Airman killed, three injured in on-base Keesler accident

An airman assigned to the 81st Training Wing at Keesler died in an accident on base Wednesday...
An airman assigned to the 81st Training Wing at Keesler died in an accident on base Wednesday afternoon.. (Photo source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An airman assigned to the 81st Training Wing at Keesler died in an accident on base Wednesday afternoon.

Keesler officials say the accident happened around 1:25.pm. Also, along with the airman, three others were injured in the accident.

The identity of the Airman will not be released until 24 hours after next of kin notifications have been made.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation and no additional details are available at this time.

The Pass Road gate to Keesler is now open for inbound and outbound traffic.

