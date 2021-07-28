BBB Accredited Business
Amite man pleads guilty to sexual battery

Larry Broadway Jr.
Larry Broadway Jr.(TPSO)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMITE, La. (WVUE) - An Amite man pleaded guilty to two counts of oral sexual battery Tuesday, according to information from District Attorney Scott Perrilloux’s office.

21st Judicial District Court Public Information Officer Claire LeBlanc said that Larry Broadway, Jr., 23, was sentenced to 25 years with the Dept. of Corrections and that time is to be served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. Upon his release, Broadway is ordered to register as a sex offender.

Assistant District Attorney Taylor Anthony represented the State of Louisiana; Judge Jeffrey Johnson handed down the sentence.

“The victims showed a tremendous amount of strength bringing their traumatic story to the attention of the Hammond Police Department,” Anthony said. “This plea ensures that the defendant will spend the next 25 years in prison while giving the victims validation and closure.”

On Nov. 3, 2019, Hammond Police were dispatched regarding a complaint of inappropriate behavior reported by a juvenile.

Upon arrival to the scene, the officers found a juvenile victim had been sexually assaulted twice by Broadway.

While on the scene, the officers collected physical evidence of the assault. Broadway, who was picked up on outstanding warrants, admitted to his involvement during an interrogation with officers.

