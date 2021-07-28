Coach Orgeron bullish on LSU in 2021

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU’s 2020 season was no doubt one to forget. A 5-5 record crashed the Tigers off their Rocky Mountain high of 2019. But, the 2-0 record to end 2020 gives Coach O optimism for 2021.

“You come off the 2019 season, you’re feeling good, you had a great season, and all of a sudden, stuff hits. But you know that’s life. You’ve got to be prepared. I think that some of the stuff we were prepared for, some of the stuff we weren’t, but we stuff together. As an administrative staff, as a staff, we fought through it.I think it shows, when you go to Florida and you’re a 27-point underdog, your back’s against the wall, you have a freshman quarterback, you beat them in The Swamp, you beat a great Ole Miss team, I think that was an outstanding team that Lane had, and then you have the No. 3 recruiting class, and 19 of your 22 starters decide to come back. So that says something’s going on in the locker room. Something’s going on. Our players believe in each other. I think all those things at the end, we ended up being an ascending program,” said Ed Orgeron.

The most asked question at SEC Media Days to Orgeron, the QB battle. Max Johnson or Myles Brennan.

“Obviously on offense we’ve got a battle at quarterback. I think it’s healthy for a football team. I believe in both quarterbacks. Myles Brennan and Max Johnson are two championship quarterbacks. Whoever wins is going to do a great job at LSU. It’s going to be a tremendous battle, and we’ll see what happens,” said Orgeron. “Competition is good. We have two outstanding quarterbacks. That’s a good problem to have. A lot of people would want to have that. In fact we have three with Garrett, but he’s a little young. I’ve been involved in quarterback competitions before with Joe Burrow. You have to prove yourself. You have to be elite to win the quarterback battle. So I think it’s going to make the whole camp a lot better.”

“It’s amazing we have those two guys. They’re human highlight reels. Because they’re fighting for everything. They’re fighting for that spot. So they’re going to give they’re best every day. Regardless of who it is, they’re both going to do a great job for us. At the end of the day I’m going to block for both. Because both of them are going to get the job done,” said senior Austin Deculus.

To bring back the magic of their title season, Coach O hired two disciples of John Brady.

“We brought back Jake Peetz and DJ Mangas to run Joe Brady’s offense of 2019, one of the most prolific offenses in the history of football, and that’s what we’re going to. I think those guys are going to do a tremendous job,” said Orgeron.

One thing that’s not in doubt, Coach O has a great one in cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. He’ll wear the vaunted No. 7 jersey this fall.

“I’ve talked some of the previous 7′s. With Tyrann Mathieau I asked him how to be the perfect leader. There is no perfect way. Just however you feel it needs to be. I’m a quiet guy. He told me I don’t have to go out there and scream and yell, just be this rah-rah guy. When you speak, people are going to listen. I took that, and started noticing when I had something to say people are going to listen. I didn’t know I had that kind of power at all,” said junior Derek Stingley, Jr.

