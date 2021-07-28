BBB Accredited Business
Coach Orgeron rallies LSU fans support with training camp around the corner

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron speaks to the media during the 2021 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days...
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron speaks to the media during the 2021 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 19, 2021 at the Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama.(Jimmie Mitchell | SEC)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Coach Ed Orgeron came with jokes to the Rotary Club meeting in Baton Rouge today. He knew they wanted to hear about one thing.

“I want to talk about our offense a little bit. I know the first question you’re going to ask, who’s going to be the starting right tackle, right,” said a smiling Ed Orgeron, to a room of laughter.

But, seriously, what’s the story on the QB battle?

“Max Johnson, Myles Brennan, it’s a toss up. It’s going all the way down to the wire. Probably one week before we play UCLA, we’re going to decide who’s the starting quarterback. I told them it’s a competition in everything we do. One thing I do like about Myles, when he came in last year, there were a lot of question marks about Myles, I thought he played great. I thought he played fantastic. He played good enough for us to win. It wasn’t his fault. I told the guys. There’s only one quarterback at LSU that’s 2-0, and that’s Max Johnson. Let’s see who’s the best man. Whoever wins, we’re going to be in great shape,” said Orgeron.

Orgeron also tried to rally LSU fans at the event after new legislation passed on June 1st.

“Football is changing, and we’re paying players now. Name, Image, and Likeness. So if you guys want to start paying our players. You finally can, go ahead,” said Orgeron.

LSU kicks off training camp next Friday. LSU opens their regular season against UCLA in 38 days.

