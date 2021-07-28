Emeril Lagasse Foundation helps students cook up success

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The chef known for his famous phrase, ‘Bam!’ and his flavor creole cooking is hoping to help some of the community’s youth find a path in the kitchen.

Emeril Lagasse, through his foundation, has helped funnel millions into organizations in and around New Orleans including Cafe Hope, where the crew of kids 16-24 don’t cut corners on their cuisine.

“Nothing that’s coming out of our kitchen is coming out of a bottle or a bag,” Luis Arocha, the director of Cafe Hope, said. “Our fries are cut every day, every salad dressing is made in the back of the house and so they’re putting these recipes together on a daily basis.”

Arocha knows Cafe Hope is on par with a top-quality eater, but what you may not realize after enjoying a meal there, most of the servers and chefs are just learning their craft.

“We take young people who have not had a lot of success in school or in work and we give them an opportunity to build confidence, to feel loved, to feel appreciated,” Arocha said. “We give them an opportunity to learn, to give themselves a life, and give their families a life, if not for programs like ours, the streets get them.”

In the kitchen they get hands-on training, learning how to chop, how to grill, and how to make multiple orders at once. It’s a robust program that stretches far beyond the saute line.

“The culinary skills become almost secondary to the life skills, how do they learn to communicate, how do they learn to have confidence, how do they learn to just be part of a family and a community that’s the real important skills,” Arocha said.

Cafe Hope accomplishes a 16-week course on cooking, serving, and life skills, thanks to help from donors like the Emeril Lagasse Foundation, which has funded more than $14 million to youth-based charities in an effort to support the community and open doors to a world of opportunities.

“We believe, especially here in New Orleans, you can make a life out of the culinary industry as well and there are pathways through food here in this city, and Cafe Hope is one of those great places where you can do that,” Brian Kish, the president of the Emeril Lagasse Foundation, said.

The Lagasse Foundation offers even more than cash for places like Cafe Hope, inviting young chefs to major events to get a taste of the limelight and experience what a career in cooking can serve.

“Without the Lagasse program, I shudder to think where we would be as a program, the support we’ve gotten from Emeril and Brian it’s just been phenomenal,” Arocha said.

“You just see Emeril’s face lighten up every time we do it, we have a student speaker, tears well up in his eyes and the smile is just huge, that is what this is all about,” Kish said.

Emeril Lagasse Foundation Carnival du Vin features students from Cafe Hope (Emeril Lagasse Foundation)

More often than not, the kids learning at Cafe Hope can wind up in a star-studded kitchen.

“I got blessed and they led me to Gris Gris and I’m really happy about that,” Jalal Prout, a Cafe Hope alumni, said.

Prout got a quick start working with Chef Eric Cook at Gris Gris, where he’s already cooking up a storm.

“I knew right away, personality, it’s a big thing, you stop hiring for experience, and you start hiring for character,” Cook said.

“We knew that Jalal was really good, but to have Eric call up and say, ‘Man this kid’s is a rock star he’s energized our kitchen, anybody like that, send them over I don’t even have to interview them,’ that’s what it’s all about and that’s when you know it’s gonna make a difference because Jalal’s life is changed forever,” Arocha said.

“I always liked to be in the kitchen, my first job was in the kitchen everybody else I worked with hated it, but I loved it so I think this is something that is for me and I like the satisfaction of putting smiles on people’s faces,” Prout said.

It’s that winning personality, plus the skills he’s learned, that have put him on Cook’s radar.

“It kind of gives you a map, it says this is what the industry requires of you and that’s one of the most important things is coming in and understanding where you are,” Cook said.

Emeril Lagasse Foundation's Carnival du Vin features students from Cafe Hope (Emeril Lagasse Foundation)

“They really pushed me out there and I really appreciate Cafe Hope for that, because I don’t think I would ever be able to find this place by myself,” Prout said.

Now he’s ready to make a name for himself, thanks to Cafe Hope and the Emeril Lagasse Foundation, one day he could be the guy on TV saying, ‘Bam!’

The Emeril Lagasse Foundation was not able to host many of its in-person fundraising events this year but still managed to raise money virtually, sending it to programs like Cafe Hope. If you’d like to help donate, visit their website for details.

