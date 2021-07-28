Even hotter weather ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Heat advisories will continue for Wednesday. Apart from the intense heat, there will be a slightly better chance for a few storms into Thursday.

However after that the temperatures could go even higher. Hot high pressure will get stronger over the weekend. It’s possible that someone in the FOX 8 viewing area could touch 100 degrees. Rain chances will be very slim.

There are increasing signs that an unusually strong August cold front could reach the Gulf Coast next week. That means higher rain chances early in the week. While it’s too early to know what the other impacts could be, it seems likely that it will at least not be near as hot but lower humidity is also possible.

The tropics remain quiet.

