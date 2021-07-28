BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Hobby Lobby ordered to give up ancient artifact

The Gilgamesh Dream Tablet is ordered to be given up by Hobby Lobby.
The Gilgamesh Dream Tablet is ordered to be given up by Hobby Lobby.(Source: DOJ/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A federal court is ordering U.S. craft store Hobby Lobby to forfeit an ancient artifact purchased for more than $1.6 million.

On Tuesday, the Justice Department said the artifact, known as the Gilgamesh Dream Tablet, originated in the area of modern-day Iraq and entered the U.S. against federal law.

In 2014, Hobby Lobby’s president, also the chairman of the Museum of the Bible in Washington D.C., purchased the tablet for display at the museum.

Law enforcement agents seized the tablet from the museum in 2019.

“The trafficking of cultural property and art is a lucrative criminal enterprise that transnational criminal organizations exploit to make a profit, regardless of its destructive consequence to cultures around the globe,” said Special Agent in Charge Peter C. Fitzhugh of Homeland Security Investigations, New York.

The Justice Department is seeking to return the artifact to Iraq.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Victim shoots back
Victim shoots back as thief takes off with her car
A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP...
NOLA implements indoor mask advisory amid surge in COVID cases
A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
CDC monitors more than 200 people for potential exposure to monkeypox
Artist renderings show what the new Caesars Superdome will look like.
It’s official! Saints, Caesars Entertainment announce 20 year deal for stadium naming rights

Latest News

An ambulance is seen at the site of a plant leak in Laporte, Texas.
Officials: 2 dead, dozens hurt at Texas chemical plant leak
A bystander heard the baby crying from inside the car.
BODY CAM: Baby rescued from hot car at Las Vegas casino; police said caretaker was gambling
A bystander heard the baby crying from inside the car.
RAW: Baby rescued from hot car outside Las Vegas casino
Wednesday morning headlines
Wednesday morning headlines
Vaccine lottery
Vaccine lottery scams are making a comeback, BBB offering tips