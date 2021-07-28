How to protect yourself and others after being fully vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what is known about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can do things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

The following information is from the CDC.

People are considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

If you don’t meet these requirements, regardless of your age, you are NOT fully vaccinated.

If you have a condition or are taking medications that weaken your immune system, you may NOT be protected even if you are fully vaccinated. You should continue to take all precautions recommended for unvaccinated people until advised otherwise by your healthcare provider.

If you’ve been fully vaccinated:

You can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic.

To reduce the risk of being infected with the Delta variant and possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission

You might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission if you have a weakened immune system or if, because of your age or an underlying medical condition, you are at increased risk for severe disease , or if a member of your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated.

If you travel in the United States , you do not need to get tested before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel.



You do NOT need to get tested before leaving the United States unless your destination requires it.

You still need to before boarding an international flight to the United States.

You should still get tested 3-5 days after international travel.

You do NOT need to self-quarantine after arriving in the United States.

You need to pay close attention to the situation at your international destination before traveling outside the United States.You do NOT need to get testedleaving the United States unless your destination requires it.You still need to show a negative test result or documentation of recovery from COVID-19boarding an international flight to the United States.You should still get tested 3-5 daysinternational travel.You do NOT need to self-quarantinearriving in the United States.

If you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19, you should get tested 3-5 days after your exposure, even if you don’t have symptoms. You should also wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until your test result is negative. You should isolate for 10 days if your test result is positive.

What We Know

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing COVID-19, including severe illness and death.

COVID-19 vaccines are effective against severe disease and death from variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 currently circulating in the United States, including the Delta variant.

Infections happen in only a small proportion of people who are fully vaccinated, even with the Delta variant. When these infections occur among vaccinated people, they tend to be mild.

If you are fully vaccinated and become infected with the Delta variant, you can spread the virus to others.

People with weakened immune systems, including people who take immunosuppressive medications, may not be protected even if fully vaccinated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.