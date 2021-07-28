Juvenile suspects carjack two vehicles in the Lakeshore area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Four juvenile suspects are responsible for carjacking two vehicles from two different victims in the 900 block of Lakeshore Drive Tuesday evening, authorities say.

Around 5:45 p.m., police say two victims were standing outside of their vehicles when armed suspects approached and demanded their property.

The suspects fled in both victims’ vehicles, a white Hyundai Sonata with an unknown plate and a black Jeep with dark tint and temp tag.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.