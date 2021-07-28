BBB Accredited Business
Juvenile suspects carjack two vehicles in the Lakeshore area

(Credit: KALB)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Four juvenile suspects are responsible for carjacking two vehicles from two different victims in the 900 block of Lakeshore Drive Tuesday evening, authorities say.

Around 5:45 p.m., police say two victims were standing outside of their vehicles when armed suspects approached and demanded their property.

The suspects fled in both victims’ vehicles, a white Hyundai Sonata with an unknown plate and a black Jeep with dark tint and temp tag.

