Man, woman shot and killed by passing car identified

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man and a woman were shot and killed early Monday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on July 26 at the intersection of N. Broad Street and Bayou Road.

Police say both victims were inside a car on Bayou Road. At some point, another vehicle pulled up next to them and opened fire before fleeing on Broad Avenue.

The victims were identified Wednesday as Nadia Payne, 23, and Kelvin Oliver, 25.

CRIMETRACKER

Which neighborhoods are seeing the most crime in New Orleans?

Juvenile suspects carjack two vehicles in the Lakeshore area

Orleans coroner identifies pregnant woman slain in Gentilly Woods

Couple pleads for leaders to address crime; recounts moments house took a bullet

Uber driver robbed by passenger, fired for having gun

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.