Man, woman shot and killed by passing car identified

By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man and a woman were shot and killed early Monday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on July 26 at the intersection of N. Broad Street and Bayou Road.

Police say both victims were inside a car on Bayou Road. At some point, another vehicle pulled up next to them and opened fire before fleeing on Broad Avenue.

The victims were identified Wednesday as Nadia Payne, 23, and Kelvin Oliver, 25.

