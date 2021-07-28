Northshore hospitals breaking COVID records

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two of the Northshore’s biggest hospitals are seeing record numbers of Covid cases. Doctors say this fourth surge will get worse before it gets better and they urge preventative steps be taken now.

St. Tammany Health system sees 100 new Covid patients every day in its emergency rooms and Northshore hospitals are feeling the strain.

“Yes we are still doing outpatient surgeries that do not require an overnight stay and we are still doing emergency surgeries that need to be done but we have to postpone elective cases that can be done in the future,” said Dr. Michael Hill, and infectious diseases doctor with St Tammany Health System.

That’s because St. Tammany Health system just broke a record in the coronavirus’s 4th surge.

“This morning we had 67 Covid inpatients and it’s the highest number we’ve ever had,” said Dr. Hill.

The new record is one higher than the previous one, set in January.

North Oaks in Hammond broke its record yesterday with 77 Covid inpatients.

“If we don’t get our vaccination rates up you can kiss the Superdome goodbye watching the Saints play,’ said St Tammany coroner, Dr. Charles Preston.

Just because you’ve been vaccinated is no guarantee that you won’t get the Delta variant, but Clay Morgan says the shot helped keep his symptoms under control.

“I’m 100% glad I got vaccinated. My wife works in healthcare, my mother, all got vaccinated and I recommend everyone to get vaccinated,” said Morgan.

The symptoms are most severe for the unvaccinated. With many regretting their decision to forego the shot.

“Yes I talk to a lot of people who wind up getting hospitalized to say yeah, if I knew it was this bad I would’ve gotten the vaccine,” said Dr. Hill.

St. Tammany Health system is now trying to increase its capacity to provide Covid patients with therapy which involves infusing them with anti-bodies, something which Clay Morgan says has been effective for him.

“Hopefully this will help and like I say, please get vaccinated,” said Morgan.

Doctors say unless more people get the vaccine available hospital beds space will only become more critical and they say many more will die.

“Misinformation is leading to vaccine hesitancy and that’s what’s driving admissions to the hospital,” said Dr. Preston.

St Tammany’s coroner says five people have died from Covid in the past 11 days. Dr.Preston says prior to the current surge the death rate from Covid was about one per month.

