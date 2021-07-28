Orleans Parish Public Schools update protocols for new school year

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -New Orleans Public Schools say a program is now in place with financial incentives to get more people vaccinated.

The district says it’s partnering with the state health department to keep students in schools by tracking cases.

The school district says it’s using the funding, through the American Rescue Plan, to try and track cases without mandating vaccines.

This is an effort by the superintendent to keep students in classrooms.

Orleans Parish Schools Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis say they will follow the new CDC guidance recommending masks, however for the district, it is mandatory regardless of vaccination status.

Students will be grouped in two ways — either the same group of kids move into a different classroom of the teacher switches rooms.

The City of New Orleans positivity rate will not determine how the school system operates.

“We do not have a line in the sand that we are following for data matrix on new cases or positivity rate as it is clear from the CDC and other industries that students belong in schools as long as you’re providing mitigation efforts such as access to vaccinations and access to weekly testing which we will be providing.” said Chief Operations Officer TIffany Delcour.

The district’s chief operations officer says they know there will be positive cases where classrooms will have to quarantine and work remotely, but it will just impact those individuals and not the entire school.

