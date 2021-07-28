BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Overtime Podcast #245 - Saints Position Breakdown: Linebackers and Defensive Backs

Marshon Lattimore celebrates intercepting Jameis Winston. (Source: Nola.com)
Marshon Lattimore celebrates intercepting Jameis Winston. (Source: Nola.com)
By Chris Hagan
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

We wrap up the series of Saints position breakdown podcasts by examining linebackers and defensive backs, two positions that will draw a lot of attention at training camp.

Sean Fazende and Chris Hagan discuss the depth, or lack thereof, at each position. Cornerback, in particular, will be an interesting position to watch. The Saints are stacked with players that can play inside at the nickel position, but behind Marshon Lattimore, they’ll have to find someone else to play outside.

Meanwhile, at linebacker, who starts next to Demario Davis? Second round pick Pete Werner is certainly an option, but it’s a job that will have to be won as the weeks roll on through camp.

Please subscribe to the Fox 8 Overtime Podcast so that you automatically get our new episodes. Also, please consider rating and reviewing our podcast to to help others find it and join in.

To get in touch with us, download our Final Play or Tiger Huddle apps and submit a question.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Victim shoots back
Victim shoots back as thief takes off with her car
A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP...
NOLA implements indoor mask advisory amid surge in COVID cases
A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
CDC monitors more than 200 people for potential exposure to monkeypox
Man, woman shot and killed by passing car identified

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) controls the ball during the first half of an NBA...
Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes arrested after alleged domestic disturbance call, per source
Pelicans welcome head coach Willie Green.
Willie Green comes ‘home’ to New Orleans
New Pelicans Coach Willie Green
New Pelicans Coach Willie Green
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday,...
Pelicans looking to add six-time All-Star Kyle Lowry in free agency, per source