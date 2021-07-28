Overtime Podcast #245 - Saints Position Breakdown: Linebackers and Defensive Backs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

We wrap up the series of Saints position breakdown podcasts by examining linebackers and defensive backs, two positions that will draw a lot of attention at training camp.

Sean Fazende and Chris Hagan discuss the depth, or lack thereof, at each position. Cornerback, in particular, will be an interesting position to watch. The Saints are stacked with players that can play inside at the nickel position, but behind Marshon Lattimore, they’ll have to find someone else to play outside.

Meanwhile, at linebacker, who starts next to Demario Davis? Second round pick Pete Werner is certainly an option, but it’s a job that will have to be won as the weeks roll on through camp.

Please subscribe to the Fox 8 Overtime Podcast so that you automatically get our new episodes. Also, please consider rating and reviewing our podcast to to help others find it and join in.

To get in touch with us, download our Final Play or Tiger Huddle apps and submit a question.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.