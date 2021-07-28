BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes arrested after alleged domestic disturbance call, per source

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) controls the ball during the first half of an NBA...
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) controls the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (WVUE) - New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was reportedly arrested and later hospitalized last night after police responded to a domestic disturbance call at an LA area home, according to a report by TMZ Sports.

TMZ says that Hayes, 21, is expected to be booked for felony battery on a police officer and that he allegedly tried to prevent the authorities from entering the premises. Cops are still investigating the initial alleged domestic incident, but both parties have been uncooperative, according to the report.

Reports say that the 6-foot-11 and 220 lbs. Hayes and an officer that was involved were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

WVUE has reached out to members of the Pelicans organization for comment on the situation and have not yet heard back yet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Victim shoots back
Victim shoots back as thief takes off with her car
A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP...
NOLA implements indoor mask advisory amid surge in COVID cases
A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
CDC monitors more than 200 people for potential exposure to monkeypox
Artist renderings show what the new Caesars Superdome will look like.
It’s official! Saints, Caesars Entertainment announce 20 year deal for stadium naming rights

Latest News

Pelicans welcome head coach Willie Green.
Willie Green comes ‘home’ to New Orleans
New Pelicans Coach Willie Green
New Pelicans Coach Willie Green
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday,...
Pelicans looking to add six-time All-Star Kyle Lowry in free agency, per source
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) shoots in front of New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric...
Pelicans trading Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams to the Grizzlies