Public officials pushing vaccination efforts as cases rise in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Private and public leaders in Tangipahoa Parish are joining efforts to push vaccination efforts as case numbers continue to rise in the area.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards and District Attorney Scott Perrilloux, along with anonymous business leaders, are the latest to donate to COVID 100, a cash incentive program sponsored by the North Oaks Foundation, a non-profit supporting North Oaks Health System, of Hammond geared towards handing out cash payments to those receiving vaccines.

Perrilloux spoke on the record about the importance of getting vaccination numbers up and said that, as he’s reviewed it, the evidence is abundantly clear that vaccinations prevent hospitalizations.

“Listen to the experts, not the internet experts,” Perrilloux said. “Misinformation online is always a threat. There are positive aspects to social media and the free flow of information but false information is harmful and something we deal with in the court system every day.”

The latest donations make it possible to open up 100 additional slots in the COVID 100 Immunization Clinic schedule for a total of 500 appointments. The additional spaces were added at 3 p.m. on July 27, and just hours later at 5 p.m., the count stood at 443 of 500 appointments scheduled. As of 1 p.m. today, all 500 appointments with the North Oaks Foundation COVID 100 Immunization Clinic were filled.

The Tangipahoa Parish Government is hosting vaccination events on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University and asking residents to use their judgment on wearing masks in public spaces and social distancing.

Vaccination events were held today and yesterday and a third event is scheduled for tomorrow in the Student Union from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For the upcoming COVID vaccine events in our parish, visit https://t.co/skBzhTJ4pD pic.twitter.com/0pZioFJg3c — Tangipahoa Parish (@TeamTangipahoa) July 22, 2021

Event organizers for the Taste of Tangi, a major restaurant expo, have announced their plans to postpone the event originally scheduled for Aug. 10-15 to a date early in 2022.

We regret to announce the postponement of the Taste of Tangi. Originally scheduled for August 10 - 15, the Committee... Posted by Taste of Tangi on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

According to the New York Times, Tangipahoa Parish is hovering around 30 percent for vaccinated residents, and unvaccinated residents are designated as being at an “extremely high” risk as this month has seen the largest number in rising cases since the pandemic began.

In cases per capita, Tangipahoa Parish ranks No. 2 for counties/parishes with the highest number of cases in the nation per 100,000 people. Tangipahoa is also followed by Ascension, Livingston, Lafourche, East Feliciana, St. Mary, and West Baton Rouge parishes in a 10 ten national ranking.

