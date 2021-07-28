Shelby: Another Heat Advisory Today

Heat advisories continue today with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values expected to reach 105-110 during the afternoon. Spotty storms will be possible through the end of the week, but most will stay dry.

After that, though, the temperatures could go even higher. Hot high pressure will get stronger over the weekend. It’s possible that someone in the FOX 8 viewing area could touch 100 degrees. Rain chances will be very slim.

There are increasing signs that an unusually strong August cold front could reach the Gulf Coast next week. That means higher rain chances early in the week. While it’s too early to know what the other impacts could be, it seems likely that we will see some heat relief!

The tropics remain quiet.

