Some New Orleans music venues requiring proof of vaccine, negative COVID test

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At least three New Orleans venues will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry.

Guests at Tipitina’s, Maple Leaf Bar, and d.b.a will need to provide a complete COVID-19 vaccination card or negative test performed within 72 hours.

You’re also required to bring a matching, valid form of identification. Proof may be displayed on a smartphone.

The policy goes into effect Friday, July 30 until further notice.

Masking of attendees is strongly encouraged, managers say.

“Other venues are encouraged to join in our mission to help slow the spread of this virus and variants that pose an imminent risk to the health and safety of our community,” a representative from Tipitina’s said in a press release Wednesday. “We remain committed to providing a safe and enjoyable atmosphere and livelihood for all performers, employees, and supporters of live entertainment and thank everyone for their contribution to these mitigation efforts at this time.”

Earlier this week, DJ Soul Sister announced her Friday Nite Fever events at the Hi-Ho Lounge will be for vaccinated people only.

