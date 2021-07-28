VIDEO: NOPD discusses efforts to fight violent crime

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson will held a news conference Wednesday to update the department’s efforts to combat violent crime.

Ferguson said Wednesday that officers have confiscated 90 guns in the last 2 weeks and more than 1,100 this year.

So far in 2021, the city of New Orleans has seen 122 homicides compared to 103 this same time last year.

According to a report by the Metropolitan Crime Commission, the 7th District, which is New Orleans East, the 5th District, which includes, St. Roch, the Lower 9th Ward, Desire, Holy Cross neighborhood and the 7th Ward, have the highest rate of major violent crime in the last six months.

In the 7th District, 209 violent crimes have been reported since Jan. 1, 2021. The 5th District reported 138.

The 7th District also accounts for 57 carjackings, more than one-third of all carjackings city-wide. The 3rd District, which includes, parts of Mid-City, the Fairgrounds, Gentilly, West End, and Lakeview has the second-highest amount of carjackings.

CRIMETRACKER

Majority of residents say New Orleans is not safe and crime has gotten worse, survey finds

‘I’m so proud of her,’ family remembers pregnant woman killed in Gentilly Woods

Victim shoots back as thief takes off with her car

Two attempted car jackings in Michoud have neighbors on high alert

Uber driver robbed by passenger, fired for having gun

Shootings in the eighth district are up 380% this year compared to last.

Eight District Commander Jeff Walls says he has 96 officers right now in the district. The NOPD is dealing with a manpower shortage and all districts, including the eight, are affected.

Chief Shaun Ferguson says there are about 1,140 officers on the force right now. 14 officers retired last month alone, 11 of them with over 30 years of experience. Ferguson says the city is working now to find ways to retain the officers already on the force.

25 recruits are in training right now.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.