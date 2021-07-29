3-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting in Minden; police say 25+ shots fired into home

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - A toddler was killed in a drive-by shooting in Minden Wednesday night.

Details are limited right now, but the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms the Minden Police Department is working the case.

3-year-old boy killed in apparent drive-by shooting in Minden BREAKING: New information on 3-year-old killed in Minden shooting. Here’s what we know>>> https://bit.ly/374RNn1 Posted by KSLA News 12 on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Officials from Minden PD say the child was a 3-year-old male. The call came in around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28 for a home in the 700 block of Plum Street. Police say more than 25 shots were fired. The boy was rushed to a Minden hospital by his mother.

A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Minden the night of July 28, 2021. (KSLA)

A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Minden the night of July 28, 2021. (KSLA)

No description of the vehicle responsible is available at this time, however, police say there are two people of interest they’ve identified. No arrested have been made.

The Minden Police Association posted information about the incident on Facebook.

Drive By Shooting in Minden claims the life of a small child The sound of gunfire in Minden is becoming so common that... Posted by Minden Police Association on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Anyone with information about the shooting can submit an anonymous tip online here.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.