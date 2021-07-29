BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

3-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting in Minden; police say 25+ shots fired into home

A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Minden the night of...
A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Minden the night of July 28, 2021.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas and Christian Piekos
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - A toddler was killed in a drive-by shooting in Minden Wednesday night.

Details are limited right now, but the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms the Minden Police Department is working the case.

3-year-old boy killed in apparent drive-by shooting in Minden

BREAKING: New information on 3-year-old killed in Minden shooting. Here’s what we know>>> https://bit.ly/374RNn1

Posted by KSLA News 12 on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Officials from Minden PD say the child was a 3-year-old male. The call came in around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28 for a home in the 700 block of Plum Street. Police say more than 25 shots were fired. The boy was rushed to a Minden hospital by his mother.

A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Minden the night of...
A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Minden the night of July 28, 2021.(KSLA)
A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Minden the night of...
A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Minden the night of July 28, 2021.(KSLA)

No description of the vehicle responsible is available at this time, however, police say there are two people of interest they’ve identified. No arrested have been made.

The Minden Police Association posted information about the incident on Facebook.

Drive By Shooting in Minden claims the life of a small child The sound of gunfire in Minden is becoming so common that...

Posted by Minden Police Association on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Anyone with information about the shooting can submit an anonymous tip online here.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Victim shoots back
Victim shoots back as thief takes off with her car
Man, woman shot and killed by passing car identified
A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
CDC monitors more than 200 people for potential exposure to monkeypox
Artist renderings show what the new Caesars Superdome will look like.
It’s official! Saints, Caesars Entertainment announce 20 year deal for stadium naming rights

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) controls the ball during the first half of an NBA...
Pelicans’ Hayes allegedly shoved officer before being tased after domestic disturbance
Victim of fatal Canal Street stabbing identified
Police lights
Man mistakes vehicle for rideshare, is robbed by 3 women in New Orleans, police say
Sean Payton has spoken highly of both Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert,...
After Further Review: Five takes on the Saints QB competition