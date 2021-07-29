BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Activision Blizzard employees stage walkout amid gender discrimination lawsuit

Employees of Activision Blizzard walked out Wednesday to pressure the video games company to...
Employees of Activision Blizzard walked out Wednesday to pressure the video games company to address its toxic culture.(Source: KABC/CNN)
By KABC staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) - Employees of Activision Blizzard walked out Wednesday, pressuring the gaming company to do more to address a host of issues including unequal pay, gender discrimination and harassment.

Activision Blizzard is behind popular video games such as “Call of Duty,” “World of Warcraft” and “Candy Crush.”

The CEO of the company backpedaled Tuesday after backlash over its response to a discrimination lawsuit in California. Bobby Kotick told employees the company’s response was “tone deaf.”

Last week, California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit accusing Activision Blizzard of fostering a “frat boy” work culture, where female employees are faced with unwanted sexual comments and advances from male coworkers.

Several former employees have detailed their experiences on social media since the lawsuit was filed.

More than 2,000 current and former employees signed a petition on Monday slamming the company’s initial pushback against the lawsuit’s claims.

Copyright 2021 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Victim shoots back
Victim shoots back as thief takes off with her car
Man, woman shot and killed by passing car identified
A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
CDC monitors more than 200 people for potential exposure to monkeypox
Artist renderings show what the new Caesars Superdome will look like.
It’s official! Saints, Caesars Entertainment announce 20 year deal for stadium naming rights

Latest News

In this April 26, 2021, file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
AstraZeneca to seek US approval of COVID vaccine in 2nd half of year
Sean Payton has spoken highly of both Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert,...
After Further Review: Five takes on the Saints QB competition
The progressive advocacy group Our Revolution is rebranding now that SEn. Bernie Sanders is no...
Pro-Sanders group rebranding into ‘pragmatic progressives’
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris holds a meeting on Native American voting rights on...
Harris releases strategy to tackle migration’s root causes