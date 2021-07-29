Arrest made after hit-and-run in St. Charles Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Darryle Dewayne Evans, Jr. was arrested in relation to a hit-and-run that occurred on July 4, injuring a 4-year-old child on Paul Fredrick St.

According to police report on July 4, at 9:48 p.m. deputies responded to a hit-and-run that occurred in the 600 block of Paul Frederick St. located in Luling, Louisiana. During an investigation, deputies learned that an unknown male was traveling in a dark-colored sports utility vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed striking the 4-year-old in the roadway.

The driver stopped and fled the scene and had been described as a black male.

On July 27, Evans was arrested and booked with felony hit-and-run with serious injury and vehicular negligent injuring.

