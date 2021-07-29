Bruce: Here we go again with extreme heat today

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Here we go again with extreme heat and feels like temperatures. Not only today but tomorrow as well. Heat advisories continue today with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values expected to reach 105-110 during the afternoon. Spotty storms will be possible, but they won’t provide widespread heat relief.

Bruce: Here we go again with near record heat and dangerous feels like temps. High today 96-98° on the thermometer, but the humidity mix feels like 105-110°. More to come for your Friday as well. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks when working outdoors. pic.twitter.com/gxG7DxGK1s — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) July 29, 2021

After today, the temperatures could go even higher. High pressure will get stronger and rain chances will be spotty. That means high temperatures could soar to the upper 90s to near 100.

A rare August cold front will approach the area next week. At the very least, that means higher rain chances early in the week leading to some heat relief.

The tropics remain quiet.

