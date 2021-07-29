Eviction Moratorium expires July 31, resources to help you

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Renters struggling with housing payments because of the pandemic were protected from eviction for nearly a year. That federal eviction moratorium expires this Saturday, July 31. If you are worried and at risk of being evicted, there are resources available to help you.

These are from the Department of Housing and Urban Development:

For mortgage help, go to https://www.consumerfinance.gov/

If you’re a renter, you can go to usich.gov

Both websites have resources to get you started.

The Baton Rouge Constable’s Office also has information for renters worrying about what’s next.

