BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Extra staff headed to Baton Rouge General’s Mid-City campus to help with fourth COVID surge

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Baton Rouge General (BRG) say additional staff members are headed to the hospital’s Mid-City campus next week to help care for patients amid a fourth surge of COVID-19 in Louisiana.

More than 100 staff members will arrive during the week of Monday, Aug. 2 and will be able to care for an additional 110 COVID patients the hospital admits.

RELATED: BR hospital surpasses previous COVID hospitalizations

As of Thursday, July 29, there were 94 COVID patients hospitalized between BRG’s Mid-City and Bluebonnet campuses.

There were a total of 269 COVID patients between Baton Rouge’s three hospitals, Baton Rouge General, Our Lady of the Lake, and Ochsner on Thursday.

Baton Rouge COVID Hospitalizations as of 8 a.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Baton Rouge COVID Hospitalizations as of 8 a.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021.(provided photo)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Victim shoots back
Victim shoots back as thief takes off with her car
The Story Block Media office located in the Central Business District of New Orleans.
Zurik: New Orleans company receives $180,000 PPP loan and likely had no employees
Man, woman shot and killed by passing car identified
A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
CDC monitors more than 200 people for potential exposure to monkeypox

Latest News

The Bring Back Louisiana initiative that will ultimately reward up to 14 vaccine recipients...
Shot At A Million winners to be announced Friday
Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on state’s fourth COVID surge at 3 p.m. Friday
Covid Hospitalization numbers rise
Covid hospitalization numbers rise overnight; doctors say vaccinations are key
Health care workers holds a syringe and vial of vaccine.
EEOC, labor law professor say employers can require COVID-19 vaccinations
Children's Hospital Sees Big Covid Jump
Children’s hospital see big jump in covid cases