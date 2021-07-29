Jefferson Parish schools strongly recommend masks, but not a requirement

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Parents and students in Jefferson Parish finally learn whether teachers and students will need to wear masks in class because of COVID-19.

According to a press release, Jefferson Parish school leaders recommend the vaccinated and unvaccinated employees and students wear masks indoors, but it is not a requirement.

“At this point, we are strongly encouraging face masks for every adult and child in our system. Our schools will continue to utilize numerous mitigation measures like we did last year, including social distancing, static grouping, frequent handwashing, enhanced daily cleaning efforts, and working with our community partners to make testing and vaccine opportunities available to employees, students, and families,” said JP Schools Superintendent Dr. James Gray.

Drivers and passengers on a school bus are still required to wear a face mask at all times based on federal order.

