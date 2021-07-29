BBB Accredited Business
Louisiana ending federal pandemic unemployment aid July 31

Louisiana State Capitol/File
Louisiana State Capitol/File
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s ending federal pandemic unemployment aid for its residents Saturday.

The move will boot nearly 200,000 people off benefits and cut the payments to thousands more amid a worsening surge of COVID-19. Louisiana residents will no longer receive an extra $300 per week on top of the state’s maximum $247 benefit.

Louisiana also will no longer participate in a federally financed program giving unemployment assistance to self-employed workers and gig workers who are ineligible for state benefits.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is ending the aid five weeks early in a deal with Republican lawmakers that will raise weekly state unemployment benefits by $28 in January.

