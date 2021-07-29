BBB Accredited Business
Man mistakes vehicle for rideshare, is robbed by 3 women in New Orleans, police say

Police lights
Police lights(Gray News)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are searching for three women who allegedly robbed a man in New Orleans.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, a man entered a vehicle he thought was a ride share service in the 1600 block of Canal Street on July 28 around 5:24 p.m.

Police say the man saw a gun on one of the women’s laps.

The women demanded he unlock his phone, took his wallet, and fled.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

