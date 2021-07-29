Ochsner hospitalization rates rise 75% in one week; doctors encourage people to get vaccinated

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Urgent Care facilities, like the one on St. Claude Avenue, are packed.

“It will be my third time here to get COVID tested,” says Tyrone Egana.

Tyrone Egana says he isn’t taking any chances.

“A friend of my wife tested positive this morning, and she had been riding with her, so potential exposure brought me here,” says Egana.

“Just to be clear, we are absolutely in a fourth surge,” says Warner Thomas, Pres. & CEO of Ochsner Health.

548 COVID patients are now hospitalized in Ochsner hospitals, a 75% increase from a week ago. Hospital leaders say it has evolved to become a pandemic of the un-vaccinated.

Ochsner’s President and CEO, Warner Thomas, says 88% of the hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated.

“Probably about 90% of these folks, if vaccinated, would be home,” says Thomas.

Thomas says hospital leaders are frustrated with the amount of misinformation on social media about the vaccinations.

“The reality is there’s so much misinformation and mistrust out there that it’s undermining the positive impact that this vaccine can have on the public,” says Thomas.

“We have 548 patients in our hospital across the system due to COVID. We don’t know of any in a hospital due to a vaccine,” says Dr. Katherine Baumgarten.

As Egana waits to hear the results of his COVID test, he says he feels better knowing he’s fully vaccinated. His decision to take the shot was easy after he says he almost lost his wife to COVID last year.

“My wife was in the hospital for about 6 months. She almost died. COVID attacked every vital organ. Her kidneys shut down. Her respiratory system, everything,” says Egana.

“We’ve had patients as young as 19 succumb to COVID. They are people’s family members and loved ones. We can make a difference by just getting the vaccine,” says Dr. Baumgarten.

About 60% of Ochsner employees are now vaccinated, and the hospital’s unvaccinated staff will have to take specific measures moving forward.

“We will have a different badge holder situation for folks that are unvaccinated,” says Thomas.

Unvaccinated employees will also have to wear N-95 masks and take weekly COVID tests.

Meanwhile, Ochsner leaders worry about a staffing shortage if the COVID hospitalization rates continue to rise.

“We’re absolutely concerned with this. We have several hundred employees on quarantine, and we’re also watching that carefully,” says Thomas.

