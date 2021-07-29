Saints continue working toward 100 percent vaccination

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - From a Vikings assistant coach nearly leaving the team over vaccination to New Orleans native Leonard Fournette admitting that he’s still unsure about taking the vaccine, it’s an issue that’s forcing teams, players, and coaches to draw their line in the sand.

The Saints, however, say their entire staff and most of their players stand on the side of the line that’s taken their shots.

“We’re going to be well over 90%, which is really good for us, for anybody really,” says general manager Mickey Loomis.

Still, Saints head coach Sean Payton believes that good isn’t good enough. Having dealt with COVID himself during the early stages of the pandemic in 2020, he knows how serious the matter is. And being a coach that demands as close to perfection as possible on the field, it should be no surprise he wants to see the same in terms of vaccination.

“I still struggle with the balance and overall understanding of where we’re trying to get to,” says Payton. “But clearly, there are other teams that are behind where we’re at. Hopefully, we can get to that 100% mark.”

“For me, I believe in the vaccinations,” says Loomis. “I think we should all get them, and I think it’s for the greater good.”

There’s also the matter of “dome field advantage” and the big role that the crowd plays, especially here in New Orleans. The number of fans that are able to attend games may go hand in hand with COVID positivity rates and the percentage of locals that are vaccinated.

