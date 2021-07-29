BBB Accredited Business
Shelby: Hot again with a few storms

By Shelby Latino
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:45 AM CDT
Heat advisories continue today with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values expected to reach 105-110 during the afternoon. Spotty storms will be possible, but they won’t provide widespread heat relief.

After today, the temperatures could go even higher. High pressure will get stronger and rain chances will be spotty. That means high temperatures could soar to the upper 90s to near 100.

A rare August cold front will approach the area next week. At the very least, that means higher rain chances early in the week leading to some heat relief.

The tropics remain quiet.

