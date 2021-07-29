BBB Accredited Business
Suspect arrested for the murder of co-worker

NOPD arrested Sewerage and Water Board employee Damon Rideau who shot his co-worker in the 3500...
NOPD arrested Sewerage and Water Board employee Damon Rideau who shot his co-worker in the 3500 block of Franklin Ave. July 29.(NOPD)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD arrested Sewerage and Water Board employee Damon Rideau who shot his co-worker in the 3500 block of Franklin Ave. July 29.

According to initial reports, officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting at the location. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim having sustained a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later declared dead.

Rideau was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder.

