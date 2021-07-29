BBB Accredited Business
Victim of fatal Canal Street stabbing identified

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:52 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 55-year-old man was stabbed to death early Tuesday morning on Canal Street, officials say.

The stabbing happened at the intersection of Canal and Carondelet just before 1:30 a.m. on July 27, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officials say 55-year-old Edward Benn and the suspect were involved in a physical altercation.

Benn was stabbed multiple times before the suspect fled. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

