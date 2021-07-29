BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Walt Disney World to require masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

Guests wear required face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic on Main Street, U.S.A. in front of...
Guests wear required face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic on Main Street, U.S.A. in front of Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Walt Disney World will require all guests over the age of 2 to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status beginning Friday.

Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner are areas included in the updated mask guidelines posted on the theme park’s website.

Guests will also need to wear a mask when entering and throughout all attractions however masks will remain optional for guests in outdoor common areas.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Victim shoots back
Victim shoots back as thief takes off with her car
Man, woman shot and killed by passing car identified
A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP...
NOLA implements indoor mask advisory amid surge in COVID cases
A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
CDC monitors more than 200 people for potential exposure to monkeypox

Latest News

The Story Block Media office located in the Central Business District of New Orleans.
Zurik: New Orleans company receives $180,000 PPP loan and likely had no employees
Mickey Loomis wraps up the Saints' 2019 draft
Saints continue working toward 100 percent vaccination
In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Bob Odenkirk speaks at the AMC's "Better Call Saul" panel...
Bob Odenkirk condition stable after ‘heart related incident’
Ochsner COVID Update
Ochsner COVID Update