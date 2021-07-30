BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Bodies of 2 young children discovered during Maryland traffic stop

By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX, Md. (Gray News) - A routine traffic stop turned up something disturbing, authorities said.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Wednesday night in Essex, where, police said, officers during a traffic stop found two young children, a boy and girl, dead inside a car.

Authorities identified the children as 7-year-old Joshlyn Johnson and 5-year-old Larry O’Neil.

“Tonight, the entire Baltimore County Police Department grieves with the community over the unspeakable deaths of two innocent children,” Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said. “The investigation into this atrocious crime will not stop until those responsible are brought to justice.”

“Something suspicious about this vehicle ... piqued the interest of our patrol officers. Exactly what unfolded, I’m not at liberty to share at this point, only because this does remain an active and open investigation,” said Joy Stewart, director of Public Affairs for Baltimore County Police.

Police took the driver into custody as officers continue to push for answers in this early investigation.

“Our detectives have a great deal of evidence they’re going through at this point,” Stewart said. “As I mentioned, the relationship between these children and the driver remains part of this investigation.”

The suspect faces charges, leaving a father in shock of the five seconds of the traffic stop he has saved on his phone.

“It’s pretty crazy, kind of heart-breaking, man,” passerby Dan Bardzik said. “There was a pile of, almost, garbage and stuff next to it, and they were completely surrounded. This was a gruesome discovery.

“It takes your breath away because I have two kids - a 2 and 3-year-olds right now, so it’s like crazy, man, tragic loss of life.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WBAL contributed to this report.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Victim shoots back
Victim shoots back as thief takes off with her car
The Story Block Media office located in the Central Business District of New Orleans.
Zurik: New Orleans company receives $180,000 PPP loan and likely had no employees
Man, woman shot and killed by passing car identified
A Dallas resident came down with the dangerous infectious disease after visiting Nigeria....
CDC monitors more than 200 people for potential exposure to monkeypox

Latest News

The bipartisan group of Senate negotiators speak to reporters just after a vote to start work...
As Biden’s infrastructure plan advances, GOP considers getting to yes
The Bring Back Louisiana initiative that will ultimately reward up to 14 vaccine recipients...
Shot At A Million winners to be announced Friday
Eviction moratorium ending
Eviction moratorium ending
In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
‘Welcome home’: Evacuation flight brings 200 Afghans to US