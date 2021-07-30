Bruce: Excessive heat possible today-Clouds from the SE may help keep us from frying

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A hot day with excessive heat warnings in effect. There is one caveat! A low off of SE Louisiana is blowing clouds over the area and will hopefully keep the temps down a couple of degrees. Nevertheless, it will still be hot and precautions are needed. Most importantly staying hydrated. Highs will still top out in the lower to mid 90s. If we do see more sun between the clouds, some may hit the upper 90s. Feels like will range from 104-109°

Bruce: may not be so so hot as a low to our southeast blows off clouds into SE LA. Nevertheless, it will be a very hot day but any break we can get is appreciated. We shall see. pic.twitter.com/rHfSBKMD4e — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) July 30, 2021

Sunday will still be quite hot, but storms may start earlier in the day which could shave a couple of degrees off the thermometer.

An unusually strong August cold front will approach the Gulf Coast next week. That means higher rain chances early in the week and, in turn, lower temperatures. At times, the rain could be heavy, and highs will drop into the upper 80s.

The rain chances may stay high next week if the front stalls near or north of the area, but optimistic thinking would bring the front all the way to the coast and dry us out a bit for the middle of next week.

The tropics remain quiet.

